Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Tempus AI are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap companies, typically indicating moderate-sized enterprises. These stocks often represent firms with established track records and growth potential, balancing the stability of larger companies with the opportunity for higher returns usually seen in smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 199,828,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710,589. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,372,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963,224. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,649,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

See Also