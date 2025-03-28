Top Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Venus Acquisition, AltC Acquisition, VivoPower International, and MicroAlgo are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically valued between about $300 million and $2 billion. They often represent younger, emerging companies with high growth potential but also carry increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,420,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,799,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,207,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of VVPR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 135,899,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ:MLGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 27,109,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,191. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $509.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

