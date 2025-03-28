TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

TOR Minerals International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 15,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TOR Minerals International has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

