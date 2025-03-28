TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
TOR Minerals International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 15,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TOR Minerals International has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
About TOR Minerals International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.