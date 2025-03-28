Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.60% of Nomad Foods worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.