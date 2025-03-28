Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 31,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

T stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

