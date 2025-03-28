Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

