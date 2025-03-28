Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. 75,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 551,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

