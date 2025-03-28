Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Twinlab Consolidated shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

Twinlab Consolidated Stock Performance

About Twinlab Consolidated

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, resveratrol, collagen, keratin, specialty supplements, skincare, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab, Reserveage, and ResVitale brands; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand.

