Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 45,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Earnings History for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.