Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 45,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

