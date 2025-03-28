U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

USB stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

