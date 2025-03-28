Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $71,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,152.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.69. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

