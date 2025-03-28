UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

