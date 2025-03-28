UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,854 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

