UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $246.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

