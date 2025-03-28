UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 12,479 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 970,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 220,142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,467,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 313,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

