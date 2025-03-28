United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 613.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United Health Products Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 24,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,050. United Health Products has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

