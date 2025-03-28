UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

