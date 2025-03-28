Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Urban One Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ UONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Get Urban One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.