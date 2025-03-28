Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.25 and last traded at $136.73. Approximately 299,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,329,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

