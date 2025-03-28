Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.23. 173,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 810,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.