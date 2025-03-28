Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,414,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,413,061 shares.The stock last traded at $71.47 and had previously closed at $72.16.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.