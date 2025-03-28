Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,414,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,413,061 shares.The stock last traded at $71.47 and had previously closed at $72.16.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile
Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.
