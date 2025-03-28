Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

