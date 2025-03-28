Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10,436.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

