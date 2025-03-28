Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$110.20 and last traded at C$110.38. Approximately 38,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 74,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$110.49.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.20.

