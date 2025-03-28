Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 51628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
