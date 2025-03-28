Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
