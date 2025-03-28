Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.41.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.