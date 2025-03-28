Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

