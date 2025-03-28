Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of VGAS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
