Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of VGAS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

