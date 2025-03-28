Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.2 million-$988.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.3 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY26 guidance to $2.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $18.73 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

