Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,896 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.01.

