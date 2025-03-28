Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

