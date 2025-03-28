Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 5,409 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

