Vertex Planning Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

