Vertex Planning Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

