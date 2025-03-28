Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 43,405 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,817,000. Tepp RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $569.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

