VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 428.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 429.32 ($5.56), with a volume of 97867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.57).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.10. The company has a market cap of £761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.