Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Releases Earnings Results

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Virgin Wines UK had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Virgin Wines UK Stock Up 1.0 %

Virgin Wines UK stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Virgin Wines UK has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

