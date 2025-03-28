Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks represent shares in companies that focus on developing and commercializing virtual reality technologies, including hardware like headsets, software platforms, and immersive content. They provide investors exposure to the innovation and growth potential of industries transforming how users experience digital environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.71. 8,051,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,803,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 40,433,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,435,067. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 4,304,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,229. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $281.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

