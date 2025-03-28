Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 28th.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $103.95.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. Research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.
