VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Plans $0.25 Dividend

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OMAH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 21,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,730. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $20.87.
VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile
