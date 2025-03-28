Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Vistry Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:VTY traded up GBX 17.43 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 593.43 ($7.68). 3,719,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,206. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 511 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 769.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.75) to GBX 690 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 650 ($8.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

