Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.55.
VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VOYA opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
