VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 220,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 84,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 6,896.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,298.24. This represents a 41.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.