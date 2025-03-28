Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

