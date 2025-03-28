Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.49. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 91,678 shares changing hands.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
Waterdrop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
