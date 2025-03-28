WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

NYSEARCA WBIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.53. WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39.

The WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that focuses on global value stocks that pay dividends. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines. WBIF was launched on Aug 27, 2014 and is managed by WBI Shares.

