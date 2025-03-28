Wedbush Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $174.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.43. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

