Weik Capital Management Sells 220 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.8% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

