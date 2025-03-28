Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,233 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $60,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

WELL opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

