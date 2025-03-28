Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westminster Group (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Westminster Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 46.95%.
Westminster Group Price Performance
WSG stock opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Friday. Westminster Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83.
About Westminster Group
Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.
The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.
